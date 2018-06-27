Grain prices at healthy level

Reuben Carter

The wet winter conditions are creating some challenges for the region's arable farmers.

The recent rain forced many farmers to abandon autumn-sown crops, while winter grazing was taking its toll on sodden paddocks, Federated Farmers North Canterbury arable chairman Reuben Carter said.

''You have to have your autumn-sown crop in the ground before it rains, but that weather window closed up pretty quickly this year, especially in South Canterbury and around Oxford and Rangiora with the heavier soils.

''Some of our cereal options have been pushed through to spring, but with winter grazing, that may get pushed back to late spring to give the paddocks time to recover.

''There are other options available, but it's about working out what's best for your farm.''

The wet conditions followed last year's wet winter and early spring, a hot, dry late spring and wet summer.

''It's been a fairly challenging year. We had a hot November where we lost a lot of yield and then we had that rain over the summer,'' Mr Carter said.

''But the positive thing over the season has been Fonterra's stand on reducing the use of palm kernel, so the grain guys have been getting a bit more for their grain.''

Mr Carter said grain prices were looking healthy at $360 to $380 per tonne for feed wheat and at least $430 for mill wheat per tonne.

Barley was paying $380 to $420 to the tonne, he said.

''It would be awesome if it was like that all the time. If we all get a fair price it makes everything a lot more enjoyable all round, not just for the farmer, but for the whole community.''

Mr Carter said the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak impacted on all farmers, including arable farmers who took in dairy cows for winter grazing.

''The arable guys rely on growing winter feed for dairy cattle or grazing stock over the winter.

''The guys have been very good at setting up their farms to prevent the spread of the disease and to comply with best practices with NAIT.

''It's good to see that farmers are not just thinking about themselves, but are thinking about other farmers around them.''

The 2014 Young Farmer of the Year runner-up said it was ''quite exciting'' to see other young farmers come through the ranks on to Federated Farmers' North Canterbury provincial executive, with all members under the age of 45.

Mr Carter said he was pleased to have two-time Tasman region Young Farmer of the Year finalist Roscoe Taggart, of Oxford, come on board as arable vice chairman.

''He's a good fella and keen to get involved in the industry side of things.''

-By David Hill