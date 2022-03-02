Hardship as Red setting rules out meetings

Chris Dillon

The Red light settings are prohibiting in-person meetings which makes it more difficult to lobby for better outcomes for our industry. It has also bought about a lot of uncertainty and disruption at a time when farmers are under pressure, especially in the arable sector to get harvest completed. This has meant for some, bunkering down, home schooling and creating their own bubble to ensure no disruption to their operation at this key time. Farmers are being very cautious in this situation and fear that more challenges lie ahead.

We have had discussions with Environment Southland about wintering and the proposed targets and limits in regards to desired water quality outcomes. Part of this was raising awareness that the departments within Environment Southland need to be working better together. We highlighted the issues with monoculture pine planting and what it would mean for our region. This issue is across all councils, so we are seeking for them to work together to ensure the best for our province. We are seeing results with councils starting to work together on removing some excessive gravel buildups to protect infrastructure. Hopefully this working relationship will continue and grow, giving better, more economical outcomes for ratepayers.

He Waka Eka Noa consultation meetings have been happening with many attending online sessions. This is a complex issue and can be challenging for people to understand. Two of the proposed options aren’t palatable and the third is to default back into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Federated Farmers pushed for an extension on the consultation timeframe on this, however other industry groups agreed to one month. Ultimately, after all of the consultation the final decision, including any changes rests with the Government. This will be Parker and Shaw, which doesn’t bring hope to an industry being attacked by all angles by a government that is determined to steam ahead with its own agendas ignoring the voice of the people.

NAIT is currently under review. They are looking to maximise the levies charged to farmers to fund improvements to their system. This system was poorly designed from the outset and instead of throwing good money after bad, it should be redesigned from the beginning with input from those using it on the ground.

We as a country have been in what has commonly been referred to as unprecedented times since the onset of Covid-19, however seeing the protests going on in Wellington right now, and the effects decisions of this Government have had on our economy it really is frightening.

The Government have failed to deliver assistance with the shortage of skilled workers in the agricultural sector, which combined with the arrival of Omicron will put additional pressure on the sector. 2022 could be our most interesting year yet.