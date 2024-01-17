Honey production takes a big dive

Karin Kos

Beekeepers are pinning their hopes on a better honey result after wet and wild weather put a dampener on the past season.

Southern beekeepers had a better run than those to the north.

A less than glowing season overall after last summer’s downpours was confirmed by the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI) Apiculture Monitoring Data.

Total annual honey production reached only 12,000 tonnes, down from 22,000 tonnes in 2022 and a long way short of the five-year average of 20,900 tonnes.

The poor return was down to extreme weather events and rain at key times, particularly in the north of the country.

Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos said the national honey harvest was the weakest performance since 2012 when there were many fewer hives in operation.

"Last season was very tough for beekeepers in the North Island, with many saying they had never experienced such adverse conditions. However, forecasts for the current season are for hotter and drier weather, particularly in the east of New Zealand, which should prove to be more favourable for honey production,"

Nationally, the honey yield per hive of 20.1kg was only two-thirds of that achieved in the 2022 season.

This average masked contrasting fortunes between those operating in the North Island and South Island.

For the first time in more than 10 years the national yield was split evenly between them, each island producing 6000 tonnes.

The North Island yielded an historically paltry 14.4kg per hive, compared with 32.6kg in the South Island. MPI data shows registered hive numbers have continued to drop, reflecting successive years of modest producer prices and challenging trading conditions.

Total numbers were down to just over 600,000 hives in April, 417,000 of them in the North Island. However, the North Island is where hive numbers are falling fastest — down 22% on 2022 compared with 7% in the South Island.

Ms Kos said the subdued global economy had been challenging for honey exporters.

Export revenue for the year to last June was down 17% at $379 million.

With expectations of improved trading conditions, the MPI is predicting honey export revenue to bounce back by 8% to $410m for the year to June.

