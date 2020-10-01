Skip to main content
/
Dunedin
15
|
9
Wednesday,
Wed,
28
October
Oct
2020
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
ODT
Other News
Huntaways’ hip dysplasia focus of study
The hunt is on for huntaways.
Farm incomes predicted to reduce by 26%
Farm incomes predicted to reduce by 26%
Average farm profit before tax on sheep and beef farms is predicted to fall 26% this season amid continued uncertainty due to Covid-19, Beef+Lamb New Zealand’s new season outlook says.
Share ownership widens
Share ownership widens
The New Zealand Merino Company has listed on the Unlisted Securities Exchange and is preparing for capital-raising.
Multiple enterprises key for couple
Multiple enterprises key for couple
Malcolm and Wendy Black "have a lot of fingers in a lot of pies" and they see that diversity as a key to their success.
Positive feedback for wool grading course
Positive feedback for wool grading course
Organisers of the first NZQA micro-credential wool clip grading course are so pleased with the outcome, they will be taking the course to the students rather than having the students come to them.
Ayrshires pet pastime in a busy life
Kelly Bavin loves her cows.
Kelly Bavin loves her cows.
Pair making most of time in South
Pair making most of time in South
North Island agricultural students are making the most of their time in the deep South.
Deer and sheep milking beckon
Deer and sheep milking beckon
Telford agricultural student Sarah Hatcher feels a certain affinity with dairying.
Toil and frugality paved way for ownership
Toil and frugality paved way for ownership
From growing up in the city to farming in Tuapeka West; Alice Scott talks to a couple about their own unique journey into farm ownership.
Case for growing food
Case for growing food
A Southland lawyer-turned lettuce farmer is looking forward to devoting all her time to expanding her hydroponics business.
Viticulture desperate for workers
Viticulture desperate for workers
Central Otago vineyards rely heavily on two labour forces and the Covid-19 pandemic has put paid to both. Central Otago bureau chief Jared Morgan reports.
Prices up for quality wool
Prices up for quality wool
A quality offering of wool from all breeds attracted a "strong and buoyant" market at last week’s South Island wool sale in Christchurch.
Award winner a hands-on business owner
Award winner a hands-on business owner
Whether about horses or lambs, alpacas or goats — Henrietta Purvis derives satisfaction from positive feedback from happy animal owners.
Helping the meat industry nurture female talent
Helping the meat industry nurture female talent
When Ashley Gray was studying communications in Auckland, she dreamed of working for a large, "glossy" public relations agency.
Australian perfection wins in Luggate
Australian perfection wins in Luggate
An Australian has won this year’s Perfect Woman competition in Luggate.
History underpins infant formula operation
History underpins infant formula operation
French food and drink giant Danone enjoys closer links to New Zealand - and particularly the deep South - than might at first be apparent.
Shearer jailed for cruelty to lamb
Shearer jailed for cruelty to lamb
A shearer who twice struck a lamb because it broke his shearing comb, causing injuries that resulted in its death, has been jailed for 16 months.
Farmer fears for livelihood amid tenure review
Farmer fears for livelihood amid tenure review
Charles Innes looks too rugged to be a man who cannot sleep at night for worry.
Fruit picking in picture for students
Fruit picking in picture for students
Fruit picking and other rural work are likely to feature strongly among tertiary student job options in Otago as a difficult summer holiday work season approaches.
Long weekend conditions augur well for fishing
Long weekend conditions augur well for fishing
The rain at the beginning of this week raised river levels a little but they are dropping and should continue to do so. This, combined with a good weather forecast, bodes well for the holiday weekend.
