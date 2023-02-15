Larvae mistaken for fall armyworm

Last week’s find in Central Otago has now been shown not to be fall armyworm, the Foundation for Arable Research (Far) says.

Closer scrutiny of the specimen at the Ministry of Primary Industries proved it was actually an early instar larvae of diamond back moth, Plutella xylostella, commonly found in brassicas and other broad leaf crops, Far said in a statement released on Sunday.

More than 100 fall armyworm finds had been confirmed since September 1.

"This is the number of properties where the pest has been found, not the number of insects found."

The number of moths in Northland traps had dropped significantly in the past week, marking the beginning of a third generation.

All maize and sweet corn crops should be scouted nationwide.