Lawrence Gymkhana Club receives funding

Lawrence Gymkhana Club secretary Helen Gibbs stands in front of the old toilet block which is well overdue for an update. Photo: Ella Stokes

The Lawrence Gymkhana Club was established in 1941.

The land the club now calls home wasn't acquired until the 1950s.

The area of 60ha was used by the local golf club and the Gymkhana and Trotting Club in the 1950s - before that it had been virtually wasteland.

Gymkhana club secretary Helen Gibbs said the club was used for more than equestrian events.

''A number of community groups use it every year as well as hosting a number of events.''

Miss Gibbs said the events included the annual gymkhana, rodeo, the Farmarama field days and more.

She said the grounds were much more than a facility and were very important to the community.

''It brings together the community for events but more, it brings the wider community to the area and helps people to meet others not only from the area but also the wider community.''

''Ultimately it is good for our community's economy.''

The Lawrence Gymkhana Club received $50,000 funding, which Miss Gibbs said it was ''really grateful'' for.

''This will be a massive boost for our much needed upgrade.''

Along with its own fundraising, the club had been lucky enough to receive funding and grants from other groups and organisations.

''We hope this upgrade will allow us to host even bigger and better events in the future.''

Another rural group which received funding was the Catlins Historical Society which was awarded a $65,000 grant to support its new storage building.

Catlins Historical Society spokesman Mike McPhee said the new storage building will mean that the museum will be able to receive object donations.

Miss Gibbs said the society was very grateful for the funding which meant they would be able to start the upgrade in early 2019 to hopefully be finished later in the year.