Letting nature create wetlands

Farmers wanting to restore wetland on their properties are being advised to let nature do much of the heavy-lifting.

Once the creeks, streams, lagoons and swamps are fenced off, replanting the sites with native plants can be an expensive exercise.

Farmers and catchment groups carrying out this work have found natural reseeding can help drive down some of the cost once a start is made on clearing weeds.

This was backed up by biodiversity advisers at a Farm Wetland Symposium in Christchurch recently where about 120 farmers, council and industry people learned more about managing wetlands.

The Managing Wetlands as Farm Assets project led by the Landcare Trust has 14 demonstration farms from Kaikoura to Otematata.

Their owners and other speakers gave insights into their wetland projects including fencing, buffer strips, weed control, planting, hydrology, biodiversity and their cultural importance.

Environment Canterbury wetlands principal biodiversity adviser Jason Butt said mapping the wetlands assessed the vegetation cover and monitoring identified wetland life.

"Letting nature do the heavy lifting is a bit of a mantra of mine. Find out what you’ve got, observe and then take appropriate actions based on monitoring. I go for the minimal intervention approach if we can."

Planting was usually the last cab off the rank as a wetland’s hydrology, putting the fence in the right place and weed control were priorities, while nature usually provided what belonged there.

"It will also tend to provide weeds which is why I prioritise weed control as that’s where the real work comes in. So generally, you find nature steps in and a lot of natives coming in even if it’s been in pasture for 100 years generally not through seed banks, but through animals like ducks and pukekos."

Putting the fence in the right place would help stop sediment and nutrients entering wetlands and protect feeding streams, he said.

Mr Butt said there was an expectation that wetlands were the "kidneys of the planet" and while constructed wetlands were good for filtering water, natural wetlands shouldn’t be used as treatment ponds as they could be degraded if over-burdened.

Canterbury project co-ordinator Tony Watson said some of the demonstration wetlands had sediment traps to prevent sediment from entering.

Environment Canterbury Pou Matai Ko (cultural land management adviser) Makarini Rupene said Maori had a strong connection with wetlands and waterways as they were a customary source of mahinga kai which was more than just food gathering.

Mahinga kai was a way of living and understanding the natural and environmental world and how everything connected together, he said.

Mr Rupene said he found after taking his children fishing and gathering that waterways could be polluted and dried up from different land use.

In his role, he worked with landowners and industry groups in shed talks to educate them on mahinga kai and matauranga — the knowledge originating from Maori ancestors — and on restoration work.

"A lot of farmers and landowners don’t know what they don’t know," he said. "It’s really awesome to get farmers on board who haven’t had an understanding of what mahinga kai is and they can be quite anti it to start with and don’t want to know. Then after talking and working with them over three years they’ve actually gone ‘I get it, I understand it and can I do more on my farm’ and that’s really rewarding."

Steering group chairman Ian Mackenzie said the wetlands project started because it was felt they were an endangered biodiversity feature and needed greater protection, while the public perception of farmers’ stewardship of land was low.

He said one of the early perceived challenges was getting 15 wetlands across the region and reflecting the different types.

"I suspect the original Landcare Trust staff thought they might have trouble finding 15 wetlands. The issue was we were flooded with applications from landowners to be part of the project ... so some fantastic properties and farmers were left out of the project because of the need to whittle it down."

He said they could have added 100 wetlands to the project with another 200 in the queue.

Regulations on diverting water, fencing, grazing or controlling weeds in wetlands had been challenging and creating artificial wetlands had been an 85-step consent process, he said.