Loan for oat milk plant

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and New Zealand Functional Foods interim chief executive Roger Carruthers celebrating with a glass of oat milk the funding for the New Zealand’s first carbon neutral plant-based beverage factory. PHOTO: Luisa Girão

Southland-based oat milk producer New Zealand Functional Foods is getting a $6 million loan from the Government.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announced last week the investment was made from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund.

"We know that oats grow well in Southland, and being low in water use, land use and emissions, they are an excellent raw ingredient for an environmentally sustainable alternative-milk option," Mr Nash said.

The funding would help provide the capital needed by New Zealand Functional Foods to build a specialised, large-scale processing plant at Makarewa, with capacity for producing up to 80 million litres of plant-based milk a year.