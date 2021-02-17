Maniototo A&P Show cancelled

The Maniototo A&P Show, scheduled for today has been cancelled.

Secretary Janine Smith said organisers made the tough decision to cancel the show after the Government moved the nation to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 and Auckland to Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.

The situation is being assessed by the Government every 24 hours.

Ms Smith said the organising committee met on Monday morning to determine if the show should be cancelled or moved to a later date.

"We are absolutely gutted.

"There have been so many volunteer hours gone into preparing for it."

She said the committee felt it was the responsible thing to do for the greater good.

"We will be advising all our entrants, sponsors and trade exhibitors by email."