Maryburn's merinos best of two-tooths

Hugh Cameron, of Otemata Station, (centre) addresses the crowd during the judging of the Mackenzie-Waitaki merino two-tooth ewe competition. Photo: Katrina Bishop

Maryburn Station is the winner of this year's Mackenzie-Waitaki merino two-tooth ewe competition.

The competition was held over two days last week, visiting 21 properties throughout the Mackenzie and upper Waitaki, followed by a presentation dinner in Twizel.

Points were allocated for wool quality, carcass attributes, uniformity, constitution and productivity.

Maryburn, which is farmed by the Murray family, also won the award for best carcass sheep. Ahuriri Downs was second, Ben Dhu third, Balmoral fourth and The Wolds fifth.

The Sutherland family's Ahuriri Downs won the award for best woolled sheep.