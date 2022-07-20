Members wanted for Southern Goat Group

Raynbird Boers owner and Southern Goat Group member Marita Eisenlohr, of Company Bay, is calling for new group members. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Dunedin woman is calling for new members to keep the Southern Goat Group afloat after the "pre-eminent" goat breeder in New Zealand sold his stud in South Otago.

Raynbird Boer Goat Stud owner Marita Eisenlohr established her stud on 23ha in Company Bay on Otago Peninsula, after buying her first 10 Boer breeding does from Whitestone Boers owner Owen Booth in 2018.

"Owen has been my mentor over the years. He taught me everything Boer goats."

Mr Booth recently sold his Boer goat stud in Milton to shift his focus to breeding Wiltshire sheep.

"He is the most successful and pre-eminent Boer goat breeder in New Zealand — it’s an absolute pity."

Mr Booth had signalled he would stay part of the group, which had been in a "dormant" state due to Covid-19 disruptions.

The group was an "offshoot" of the New Zealand Boer Goats Breeders Association and was open to anyone who owned any breed of goat in Otago or Southland.

Mrs Eisenlohr had plans for the club to exhibit goats at upcoming events including a Lifestyle Farm Expo in Mosgiel in September and the Wanaka A&P Show in March next year.

She hoped the call for new members would be answered by goat owners, or those interested in becoming goat owners, and that getting the club going again would not be like "flogging a dead horse".

"We’ll give it a try."

She believed goats had not reached their full potential as a meat breed.

A lack of goats made it difficult to gain space in an abattoir.

Space would only be made available if there were more goats available, she said.

"It’s a catch-22 situation."

Homekill goat meat filled her freezer and tasted good.

"A rolled shoulder or a leg — if you treat it right — is really, really nice."

She also sold wethered goats to lifestyle blocks and recently sold a young doe and buck to a farmer in the North Island.

The Boer was her preferred goat breed because it was hardy and smart.

"They are good-natured and are fun to work with."



