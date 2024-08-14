Memorialising story of freezing works

Fairfield Freezing Works panel contributors (from left) Dean Robinson and Aaron Chudleigh of Talleys, and Julie Luxton and Lal Mulligan of Historic Places Mid Canterbury. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

Seven years after the closure of the Fairfield Freezing Works at Fairton, an information display panel has been installed to describe the history of the site.

A joint venture between Historic Places Mid Canterbury and the site’s owner Talleys, the panel tells the story of the site and the district’s sheep industry. The Fairfield Freezing Works, which opened 125 years ago, was one of Mid Canterbury’s biggest employers. There were those who supplied the stock, drove the stock to the works, worked in the yards, on the chains and in administration.

When it closed in 2017, 370 people lost their jobs.

Information on the panel, compiled by Historic Places, is under headings including: Sheep, sheep and more sheep; Fairfield Works Considered Finest in the southern hemisphere; Introduction of the Chain System 1932; Fairfield's Early Buildings; Massive Fall in Sheep Numbers.

Members of one of the freezing works chains in the 1970s. Photo: supplied

When designing the wooden panel, Historic Places approached Talleys to see if it could use some of the sleepers from a railway track leading to the works in the panel construction. But the sleepers weren’t in appropriate condition, so Historic Places sourced used bridge beams from Oamaru.

Talleys general manager of Fairfield, farming, and freight Aaron Chudleigh said the company had enjoyed being involved in the project.

"It’s important to reflect back on the works and ensure the story of it is not lost," he said.

He and the others involved are thrilled to see the panel, and a metal sheep sculpture above it, already getting visitors after the recent installation.

Fairfield Freezing Works circa 1900. Photo: Ashburton Museum

On the day the newspaper visited, a small van load of Radius Millstream residents arrived. On board was someone whose stock was supplied to the works, another who drove the stock there, and another worked on the chain.

They said viewing the panel bought back memories of the good times of being involved with the works and the people they met and connected with.

Historic Places is planning a reunion at the Fairton Hall for those who have had a connection with the works over the years.

