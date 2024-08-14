Memorialising story of freezing works

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A joint venture between Historic Places Mid Canterbury and the site’s owner Talleys, the panel tells the story of the site and the district’s sheep industry. The Fairfield Freezing Works, which opened 125 years ago, was one of Mid Canterbury’s biggest employers. There were those who supplied the stock, drove the stock to the works, worked in the yards, on the chains and in administration.
When it closed in 2017, 370 people lost their jobs.
Information on the panel, compiled by Historic Places, is under headings including: Sheep, sheep and more sheep; Fairfield Works Considered Finest in the southern hemisphere; Introduction of the Chain System 1932; Fairfield's Early Buildings; Massive Fall in Sheep Numbers.
Talleys general manager of Fairfield, farming, and freight Aaron Chudleigh said the company had enjoyed being involved in the project.
"It’s important to reflect back on the works and ensure the story of it is not lost," he said.
He and the others involved are thrilled to see the panel, and a metal sheep sculpture above it, already getting visitors after the recent installation.
They said viewing the panel bought back memories of the good times of being involved with the works and the people they met and connected with.
Historic Places is planning a reunion at the Fairton Hall for those who have had a connection with the works over the years.