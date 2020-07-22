Migrant worker shortage felt

The pork industry needs to be able to bring in skilled and experienced staff from overseas. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If the New Zealand pork industry cannot get the qualified staff it needs from overseas, its ability to manage production will be affected, New Zealand Pork chief executive David Baines says.

The pork industry, like other sectors, faces restrictions bringing skilled migrant workers into the country as a result of Covid-19.

"There is the need to address it [the shortage] with some urgency," Mr Baines said.

NZ Pork representatives, are meeting Minister of Immigration Iain Lees-Galloway at the end of this month to outline the specific labour needs of the industry and to request his help to address the problem.

"The pork industry is dependent on the specialist abilities of workers [largely from the Philippines but also from other countries] who have the skills and experience gained from working in large commercial pig operations.

"About 330 people are employed in the sector and of those 20% are migrant workers — 60 or 70 people — and the sector is heavily dependent on them.

"My understanding is the workers can work here for up to three years but then have to return home for a year."

"The migrant workers who do come here fit in really well, have the understanding and skills and are really good workers."

Many pig farmers are also concerned that while migrant staff already working in New Zealand have had their visas extended for six months, other staff on visas are facing difficulties returning from overseas visits.

NZ Pork is grateful for the visa extensions announced recently but while the move will provide short-term relief, it is not going to alleviate the industry’s ongoing concerns.

Although New Zealand’s pork industry was small compared to international standards, there were few New Zealanders who wanted to work in it or had the skills needed to look after 610,000 pigs (45,000 tonnes of pig meat) produced annually.

NZPork also wants to outline the need for a rural-based median wage of about $20 an hour rather than the national median wage of $25.50 an hour, which will better reflect the rural sector and have less of a financial impact on farming operations.

"Immigration New Zealand uses $25.50 an hour as a threshold and if a worker is paid over that, they are considered to have a different status.

"We are asking that rather than using the national average (which includes urban and rural), they apply an average rural wage."

The industry has partnered with Primary ITO to provide the delivery of specific qualifications in an attempt to attract more New Zealanders to the sector.