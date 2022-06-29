Mimics rock solid to raise $30,000

Macraes Moonlight farmer Tom McCone won the judges’ hearts with his solo performance as Jimmy Barnes in Tina Turner’s Simply the Best duet.

It was a battle of the bands and there was a winner ... but the real winner on the night was the Strath Taieri community.

After more than two years of a very quiet existence, the Strath Taieri Community Centre was brought back to life as about 150 people attended the Strath Taieri School’s PTA fundraise, Lip Sync Battle. Eight teams of Middlemarch locals came well prepared to entertain the crowd, dressed in costumes and wigs, miming some solid old favourites.

Lighting up the stage with a rendition of ACDC’s Thunderstruck is (from left), Shane Houston, Wayne Spence, Tim Stark, John Scott and Jamie Tisdall. PHOTOS: EMILY JONES

PTA committee member Emily Jones said huge sponsorship support from surrounding businesses gave the committee almost 50 goods and services to auction off. Most of the goods were done through a silent auction and 14 major items were auctioned live at the event by Rural Livestock’s Logan Moore, raising more than $30,000. “The sponsorship we received was massive and we are so thankful to those businesses and the people on the night who bid so generously,” she said.

The funds will go towards a school playground.

“We are lucky to have a bunch of PTA parents who all get stuck in and make things happen. It was an awesome team effort,” she said.