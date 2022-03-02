More ewes needed to meet demand

About 5500 sheep featured at the Omarama Ewe Fair last week and all of them sold, the auctioneer says.

PGG Wrightson livestock manager and head auctioneer Mark Yeates, of Oamaru, said more ewes were needed at the fair to meet the demand.

"It was a very good line-up of merino 6-year-old ewes — they sold with strong demand."

Deals included Dipcreek Holdings in Roxburgh, selling a capital stock line of Dohne merino ewes, Dipcreek’s one-shear ewes sold for $200, two-shear for $164, three-shear for $125, four-shear for $122, five-shear for $117 and six-shear $114 Tara Hills Station in Omarama sold two lines of 6-year-old merino ewes — 218 for $174 and 134 for $161.

Sales of merino 6-year-old ewes included Aviemore Station, Otematata selling 421 for $171, Rostriever Station, Otematata 357 for $170, Glenbrook Station, Omarama 278 for $168 and another 102 for $159 and Lake Ohau Station, Lake Ohau 175 for $158 and 141 merino annual draft ewes for $131.

Mt Parker Farm in Kurow sold 287 halfbred two-tooth ewes for $184.

Goldwyn Farm in Kurow sold 283 halfbred 6-year-old ewes for $160.

Dalrachney Station in Omarama sold 159 halfbred 6-year-old ewes for $158.

Bellamore Station in Lake Waitaki sold 188 halfbred 6-year-old ewes for $150.

"It was a firm market on the halfbred ewes."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz