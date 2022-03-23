Moves into new career rewarding

Clinton shearer Isiah Gorrie

Clinton man Isiah Gorrie is in his first year of shearing.

He started as a wool handler for Kane Kahukura before taking up the handpiece.

"I worked in a furniture outlet but I got bored so I changed my career in to the shearing world," he said.

"I love the process of shearing sheep, the rhythm and working hard, but it would be boring if it was easy."

He surprised himself early in the day at how well he was going.

He had been aiming for 200, but after the first run he realised 300 was possible, and achieving it was a bonus..

Omakau shearer Isaac James

Omakau shearer Isaac James was a diving instructor on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland before problems with his ears meant he needed to find other work.

He was in his fourth year of shearing and enjoyed the company, atmosphere and camaraderie but was feeling tired when spoken to from the long season.

The sheep were well-prepared for the record attempt, he said.

"It’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to get a personal best in this shed as it’s part of the legacy Kahukuras have here, over 53 years."



JENNY CAMPBELL