New name for association

Animal and Plant Health New Zealand is the new name for the industry association previously called Agcarm that represents most of the crop protection and animal health companies.

The name was changed after the Animal Remedy and Plant Protectant Association joined the fold and to better reflect a $1 billion industry.

The industry estimates it provides $20b to the economy and also represents rural retailer businesses and associate members.

Chief executive Mark Ross said the organisation would continue to work towards protecting and improving the health of crops and animals through innovation and responsible products.

"We help New Zealand provide a safe and secure food supply by introducing softer and more innovative technologies for managing pests and disease — while minimising their effects on the environment."

Animal welfare was a key driver for the organisation, he said.

The association’s 83 members range from large multinationals to small local-based companies.

They sell, test and manufacture most of the veterinary medicines and crop protection products in New Zealand, including vaccines, flea treatments, pesticides and biotechnologies for agriculture.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz