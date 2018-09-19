New oat cultivars developed

East Chatton oat grower and Oat Industry Group chairman Graeme Gardyne, said the group had been involved in developing three new oat cultivars, including Southern Gold L5, which was released commercially three years ago. Two new cultivars are in the pipeline. Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

Three new oat cultivars have been developed by the Oat Industry Group, says East Chatton oat farmer and group chairman Graeme Gardyne.

He said the group helped Plant Research Ltd's Adrian Russell, of Templeton, to develop three new oat cultivars during the past 12 years, including providing land on his 270ha property for trial plots for characteristic evaluations, genetic selection and multiplication of plants.

''The first, Southern Gold L5, was introduced commercially three years ago and we have another two new prospective varieties in the pipeline, but it will be about three years before they are ready for farmers' use,'' Mr Gardyne said.

''Only the best material goes into the programme,'' he said.

''It has only been in the past two or three years we have started to make good headway, making incremental gains.

''The Southern Gold L5 is performing well and has done well in trials in Scotland.

''It was more water efficient, and exceptionally higher yielding than existing varieties.''

He said the Oat Industry Group provided structure and organised the grower levy, so both growers and Harraways and Sons Ltd, of Dunedin, funded the oat breeding propagation programme equally.

The group also holds a field day once a year for growers to look at the various varieties.

Mr Gardyne's family has been growing the cereal since 1876.

He and sons Peter and Michael, and equity partners Blair and Mel McKenzie on four neighbouring farms, grow oats as well as wheat, barley, sheep and beef.

Mr Gardyne has 15 silos holding 200 tonnes through to 1000 tonnes of oats.

After harvesting, the family's oat crops are consolidated with crops of other farmers and stored in the silos, which are aerated to maintain grain quality

The oats are screened for size uniformity and quality, and the chaff and other rubbish removed before being stored, until it is picked up by trucks for Harraways.

''Oats grow well in Southland, as they are suited to our heavier soils and fit our climate,'' he said.

''They are also important in the farmers' crop rotation, a good break crop for feed wheat.

''Oat crops dry quicker after rain than barley or wheat because of its husk and nature of the grain, so it is perfect for Southland.

''It is the one cereal where Southland has a natural advantage for growing.''

He said although he was not part of Venture Southland's oat product project, which was looking at developing several oat-based health food and nutraceutical products, including oat milk, he was interested in their progress.

''The people looking at oat milk like the L5 variety, and if their oat milk project goes ahead, it will create jobs and broaden the base for demand for oat products.''

''Oat milk is only one of the end uses,'' Mr Gardyne said.