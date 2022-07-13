New pastoral land rules consultation open

Consultation is open on proposed new rules on how to manage Crown pastoral land in the South Island high country.

Toitu Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand head of Crown property Sonya Wikitera said the public was invited to provide feedback on proposed new regulations and standards to better manage 1.2million ha of Crown pastoral land in the South Island high country.

The regulations and standards would support the implementation of new legislation following the passing of the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Act in May, Ms Wikitera said.

"We’re keen to make sure the regulations and standards are as workable and robust as possible, and welcome feedback from anyone who has a connection with, or interest in, these special landscapes."

The new regulations include detailing the information required for consent applications; matters the Commissioner of Crown Lands must take into account when deciding the level of adverse effects of a pastoral activity on inherent values; and infringements.

Two new standards have also been proposed, including a standard set by the commissioner for assessing applications for easements, transfers and subleases of Crown pastoral land.

Also, a standard set by the LINZ chief executive relates to how the commissioner determines applications for discretionary pastoral activities, commercial recreation permits and stock exemptions.

Consultation closes on August 19.