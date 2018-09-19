New trophy, new event at Merino Shears

There will be a new trophy and a new event at this year's New Zealand Merino Shearing championships, to be held in Alexandra later this month, organising committee member Graeme Bell says.

''The new event will be for a novice woolhandler competing for the first time ever in a competitive show,'' Mr Bell said.

In addition, top open woolhandlers and shearers would be selected to represent New Zealand in a test match against Australia next year.

Although shearers from Australia were expected, it was too early to say who would be coming as positions would be decided after shearing at the Royal Show, Perth, shortly before the Merino Shears.

Mr Bell said the highlight of the competition would be the annual world national teddy bear shearing championships.

A new trophy made from an old shearing handpiece belonging to shearing contractor Murray McSkimming will be presented to someone who has earned the respect of the shearing industry, during the championships.

Mr McSkimming died last year, and he used the handpiece for more than 50 years.

His son, Lane, of Wanaka, said the family wanted to honour him, so they had had it chromed and mounted.

They intended to present it to someone in the industry who had earned mana and respect, was a role model, had a passion for the industry and who embodied the same principles and standards his father did.

''They will be the best of the best,'' Mr McSkimming said.

''We have a shortlist and will make a decision at the Merino Shears.''

This year's Merino Shears will be held on September 28 and 29 at Molyneux Stadium, Alexandra. Entries are now open.