No bull: Animal escapes saleyards, wanders to Chch park

    Armed police have been called to a Christchurch park after a calf got loose.

    NZ Herald photographer George Heard saw the incident unfold at Somerfield Park on Thursday morning.

    "They're trying to control a bull that's got loose. I understand it has come down Barrington St.

    "They think it might have come from the A & P showgrounds."

    A bull at Somerfield Park. Photo: George Heard
    Heard said police are waiting for Animal Control to arrive.

    The animal escaped from the showgrounds and made its way to the park - about 6km away.

    The steer took off overnight and it was noticed to be missing this morning.

    He said there are a lot of children walking to school who have stopped for a look.

    A bull at Somerfield Park. Photo: George Heard
