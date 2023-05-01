Skip to main content
Subscribe
Dunedin
16
|
6
Tuesday,
Tue,
23
May
May
2023
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Consistency key for trainer as trials near
She is the equivalent of a hometown heroine.
NZ mānuka honey producers lose trademark bid
The mānuka honey industry has been dealt another blow - it has lost its bid to trademark the term 'Manuka Honey' in New Zealand.
Ratio of sheep to people drops below five to one
The ratio of sheep to people in New Zealand has dropped below five to one - for the first time since the 1850s.
SUBSCRIBER
Families honoured at farm and station awards
SUBSCRIBER
Farming families flocked together from all over New Zealand to celebrate rural history and the future on Saturday.
‘High standard’ at returning awards
The Paterson family from the Armidale stud in the Maniototo have claimed the supreme fine wool fleece award in this year’s Golden Fleece competition.
Support helps put the fun back in farming
Strath Taieri farmer Steven Nichol’s loss of confidence in his ability to run his business led him to reach out, build a team and turn a corner to gaining control.
Winner humble about dog trial achievements
Alice Scott catches up with Liam Park after he won the recent North Island Championship sheepdog trials.
Residents want answers on solar farm proposal
Residents have vented their concerns about the prospect of solar farm being established in North Canterbury.
Five farm deaths in first 3 months of the year
The largest vehicle training provider in Waikato is calling for a better health and safety culture on-farm, as agriculture faces some of the highest work-related deaths by industry.
NZ Merino Co appoints new chief
Australian agribusiness leader Angus Street has been appointed chief executive of The New Zealand Merino Company (NZM).
M bovis found at another farm in Canterbury
Hopes the country could finally be rid of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis have been dashed with the discovery of a new infected farm.
Finally able to laugh after administrative faux pas
"Well Davie, we’re not going.’’
A century of effort marked
The wait is over for the hard work of generations of a South Otago family to be honoured at the New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards on Saturday.
From adversity came a new approach
Strath Taieri farmer Steven Nichol’s loss of confidence in his ability to run his business lead him to reach out, build a team and turn a corner to gaining control.
Wind farm planned for near Wyndham
Contact Energy is planning a wind farm near Wyndham, which could generate enough power to supply every household in the South.
Heading to Europe in first NZ team
Southlander Kate Cummings is "thrilled and honoured" to be part of the first team to represent New Zealand at the European Young Breeders School.
Implications far-reaching
As a newly appointed member, it has forced me to get off my backside and take a bit more of an interest in what’s really going on and all I can say is "wow".
‘Friendly’ rivalry for island siblings
The respective herds of siblings whose family have been farming on a South Otago island for more than a century were crowned the cream of crop in a local heifer competition.
Accidental truckie now owns business
John Simpson has always had a yearning to be his own boss.
Using sheep DNA to transform the agri-sector
Farming is in their genes.
