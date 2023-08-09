Online resource to pave way

At the launch of online tool Ace at a Glance are (from left) Aparima Community Environment working group member Ewen Mathieson, Landpro technical lead farm environmental Tilly McCool, Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder and Pourakino Catchment Group chairman Cameron Black. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An online tool is paving the way for other catchment groups in Southland.

Pourakino Catchment Group chairman Cameron Black said a new Aparima Community Environment online resource provides a great toolbox for farmers, which was very user friendly and easy to follow.

"People in the Aparima catchments can go to the tool and get what they need to know."

Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder said she hoped the online resource would be an important part of every farmers’ toolkit to help them make great decisions on their farm.

Farmers in the catchments had contributed ideas and a lot of time and effort to bring together resources that were relevant to everyone in the Aparima area, she said.

The online tool, which had been put together by Landpro, would be regularly updated and paved the way for other catchment groups in Southland, she said.

There are six catchment groups in Aparima which have been operating since 2018, with 640 farmers, encompassing the Orepuki, Pourakino, Waimatuku, Lower, Mid and Upper Aparima.

The Aparima Community Environment is funded through Thriving Southland’s Change and Innovation Project, which is funded through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Land Use Programme.