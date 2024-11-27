PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The series "Outstanding Outhouses" features images of striking structures in the rural South including this hut on a farm near Middlemarch at the foot of the Rock and Pillar Range.

The mountain chain trends from the swampy plateau at the north-eastern foot of the Lammermoor Range, north-eastwards along the boundary between Dunedin City and Central Otago District to the bend in the Taieri River.