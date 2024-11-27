You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The series "Outstanding Outhouses" features images of striking structures in the rural South including this hut on a farm near Middlemarch at the foot of the Rock and Pillar Range.
The mountain chain trends from the swampy plateau at the north-eastern foot of the Lammermoor Range, north-eastwards along the boundary between Dunedin City and Central Otago District to the bend in the Taieri River.