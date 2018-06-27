Owners and birds stars of show

It has been more than a year since the release of the feature film Pecking Order, but the film's stars and their feathered friends are still proving to be a hit with the fans.

The crowds flocked to the Christchurch Poultry, Pigeon and Bantam Club's 151st annual poultry show at the Christchurch Table Tennis Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The film told the story of club members as they prepared for the national poultry show in 2015, which was held in Oamaru.

One of the film's stars and club president Mark Lilley, of Lincoln, said more than 1000 birds were entered for last weekend's show. While that number was down on the more than 1900 entries at last year's 150th jubilee show, which doubled as the national poultry show, it was up on recent years.

Mr Lilley had a successful weekend winning ''champion poultry in show'' with his white wyandotte bantam cockbird.

His son and fellow film star Rhys (15) won the 125-year-old Committee Challenge Club, which was last competed for in 1900.

The cup was returned to the club after a Picton man, whose grandfather won the cup back in 1900, got in contact with film star Brian Glassey, of Ashburton, after watching the film.

Central Rural Life journalist David Hill went along to snap some of the action.

-By David Hill