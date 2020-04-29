Paper up for national print and online media award

File photo/Getty

Southern Rural Life has been named as a finalist in the best trade/specialist publication, free magazine and/or website category of this year's Voyager Media Awards.

The awards are held annually to showcase and acknowledge the best of New Zealand's newspapers, magazines and news websites.

Allied Press publications Mountain Scene (Queenstown), The Star (Dunedin), The Courier (Timaru) and the Oamaru Mail are also finalists for community newspaper of the year.

Winners will be announced at an online awards evening in late May.