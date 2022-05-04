'Paradise': Is this the world's best rural job here in NZ?

Waitai Station is located on D'Urville Island in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds. Photo / NZ Farming Jobs

An advertisement for a property manager's role is creating excitement in rural social media circles, with some describing the position as a "dream job".

Waitai Station is a privately owned, 2011ha coastal property located on D'Urville Island, in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds.

D'Urville Island is a remote location. It takes a 15-minute water taxi trip from French Pass and a 40-minute trip from the jetty at Kapowai to get there. Only around 40 people live on the island.

The owner of Waitai Station is looking for a property manager to assist in reverting it back to native bush and "to explore alternative business opportunities".

The ad describes Waitai Station as "an exquisite natural gem" and followers of NZ Farming Jobs Facebook page tended to agree, describing the island as a "paradise" and "beautiful".

Although the job is situated in an idyllic location, the successful applicant should not be afraid of hard work.

The property manager would be responsible for the upkeep of the seven residential buildings and several working facilities on the Station, along with the grounds and gardens, as well as maintaining the roads, vehicles and boundary fences.

Waitai Station is remote, so embracing "a self-sufficient lifestyle" was paramount, along with being computer literate, the ad stated.

Repair and maintenance skills and a working knowledge of carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems were also required.

However, this extensive skills list did not deter most social media commentators, who were excited by the chance to operate a digger, tractor and a boat, as well as the hunting and pest control aspects of the job.

There is even a chance to job share, as the role could be split between two people by negotiation with the owner.

However, the main responsibility of the position is to steward and nurture the property as it reverts to natural bush.

Waitai Station was previously operated as a sheep and cattle trading business, and a couple of social media commentators expressed dismay about losing "a beautiful farm to scrub".

These voices were in the minority, however, with most people keen to share the job opportunity with friends and family – mainly because they planned to visit them at their new job on an island paradise.