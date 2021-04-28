Planning ahead for dry times

Farmers struggling with dry conditions should plan ahead and reach out to rural professionals for advice, South Canterbury Federated Farmers president Jason Grant says.

Dry weather conditions have affected many farmers in South Canterbury lately, especially the southern part of the region.

"We had a good summer, but it has gotten progressively drier since then," he said.

It was almost too late for much rainfall to make any difference because feed reserves were already low.

Farmers could also contact the Rural Support Trust for support, he said.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s (NIWA’s) monthly climate summary stated that at the start of this month, soil moisture levels were lower than normal for this time of year for the eastern, central and southern South Island.

NIWA meteorologist and forecaster Tristan Meyers said Timaru and Tara Hills (near Omarama) had about 75% of their normal rainfall that would fall from January 1 to April 30.

- By Natasha Parrant