Plea to lock up dogs at night

Maheno farmer Doug Brown is urging people to lock up their dogs at night after 12 of his lambs were killed early last week.

The attacks on Sunday and Monday night caused fatal injuries to several lambs, as well as mis-mothering and scattering the recently-born stock.

Some lambs were found three paddocks away from their mothers.

"It’s annoying. You work long hours at lambing time and could do without this," Mr Brown said.

"It’s disappointing people don’t secure their dogs at night."

He had reported the attacks to police and to the Waitaki District Council.

"The trouble is, it’s happening during the night, so it is hit or miss trying to track them," he said.

"I could sit in a paddock during the night but [the dogs] go different

places."

The dead lambs were part of Mr Brown’s stud flock of Poll Dorset-Texel cross.

He had visited the neighbouring properties, the owners of which were also concerned about dogs on the loose. They had not reported any attacks.

Waitaki District Council regulatory manager Andrew Bardsley said the attacks were being investigated.