Pork industry body gets new director

Rakaia’s Jessie Chan has added another directorship to her name after being appointed to the NZPork board. Photo: Ruralco

Mid Canterbury rural leader Jessie Chan is a new independent director on the board of NZPork.

The RuralCo chairwoman has been brought in to the six-person board as the pig industry grapples with a raft of new regulations coming its way.

She said this was a challenging time for pig farmers and the industry.

"The sector has significant concerns about the impractical regulations in the draft Code of Welfare and a growing wave of imported pork produced using practices that are illegal in this country."

The industry body was up for the challenge and would continue to work hard on behalf of farmers, pressing for food security to be maintained for all New Zealanders.

The pork sector was a small industry, and it was important that it could thrive, she said.

She became a member of the NZ Order of Merit for services to dairy and agriculture this year, was named Dairy Woman of the Year in 2017 and last year received the Women in Governance Award.

Ms Chan serves on the board of Bioprotection Aotearoa and is a trustee of Meat the Need.

She was previously on the boards of Ngai Tahu Farming, Alpine Energy, Connetics, Business Mid Canterbury and Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury, and was also an associate director with DairyNZ.

