Pork industry welcomes extension

PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

The New Zealand pork industry is welcoming an extension to consultation on a draft code of welfare for pigs.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said the Ministry for Primary Industries had agreed to extend its consultation by two weeks to July 8.

‘‘When the consultation was launched at the end of April, it quickly become clear to us that an eight-week period was insufficient time to allow for well-considered submissions to be made from all industry stakeholders,’’ Mr Kleiss said.

‘‘The proposed changes are colossal and unprecedented, the material accompanying the draft code is substantial and there is a large amount of information for farmers and other industry stakeholders to review and assess.

‘‘Given the survival of individual farmers and the industry supply chain is at stake, we are pleased MPI has agreed to our request.’’



