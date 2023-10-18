Prices lower confidence: Rabobank

Rising concern over the outlook for agricultural commodity prices in the year ahead has pushed New Zealand farmer sentiment to a record-low reading, the latest Rabobank rural confidence survey has found.

Rabobank New Zealand country banking general manager Bruce Weir said a survey late last month revealed farmer confidence in the broader agricultural economy was well back on the already low net confidence reading recorded in June this year (-57%) and was now at -72%.

The latest net reading is the lowest in the 20-year history of the survey.

The survey found 77% of farmers were expecting conditions in the broader agricultural economy to worsen over the next 12 months (up from 65% last quarter) with only 5% expecting conditions to improve (from 8% previously). The remaining 15% expected conditions to stay the same (24% previously).

"While a swathe of farmer concerns was contributing to record-low sentiment, lower commodity prices had now emerged as the chief source of farmer anxiety."