Prices lower confidence: Rabobank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rising concern over the outlook for agricultural commodity prices in the year ahead has pushed New Zealand farmer sentiment to a record-low reading, the latest Rabobank rural confidence survey has found.
Rabobank New Zealand country banking general manager Bruce Weir said a survey late last month revealed farmer confidence in the broader agricultural economy was well back on the already low net confidence reading recorded in June this year (-57%) and was now at -72%.
The latest net reading is the lowest in the 20-year history of the survey.
The survey found 77% of farmers were expecting conditions in the broader agricultural economy to worsen over the next 12 months (up from 65% last quarter) with only 5% expecting conditions to improve (from 8% previously). The remaining 15% expected conditions to stay the same (24% previously).
"While a swathe of farmer concerns was contributing to record-low sentiment, lower commodity prices had now emerged as the chief source of farmer anxiety."