Ravensdown result suffers big hit

A high-cost and low-profitability farming environment has bit heavily into Ravensdown’s financial result. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Ravensdown’s decision to take some of the sting out of high fertiliser prices for farmers has cost it dearly with a big hit on its end-of-year result.

The co-operative produced an after-tax profit of $2.9 million, boosted by a tax benefit, for the 2022-23 season ending May that was a shadow of the $57.3m it posted the previous season.

That means there is no extra for rebates to farmer shareholders.

Revenue of $977m includes insurance proceeds for flood damage and a fire at its Napier plant and is on par with last year’s $922m.

Chief executive Garry Diack said total customer spending had remained constant during a high price environment, but the overall tonnage sold was back 27% from 1.2 million tonnes last season to 895,000t.

"It is a challenging period for traditional farming practice and Ravensdown’s policy has been to deliver competitive pricing throughout the year, effectively absorbing fertiliser prices in recent times through reduced margin.

"Having distributed value in this way, we finished the year below forecast income and are not in a position to pay a year-end rebate."

He said the co-op had begun reducing operating expenditure after a review of its capital expenditure and overhead costs.

The co-op has yet to spell out if "specific initiatives" include a restructure as farmers continue to cut costs in the face of lower dairy and red meat returns on farm inflation.

Despite the difficult environment, Ravensdown said it has maintained a strong focus on working capital by tighter inventory management and reduced supply chain volatility.

This has resulted in a positive $119m cash turnaround from the previous financial year.

Chairman Bruce Wills said Ravensdown was continuing to focus on balance sheet strength within this high cost and low profitability environment.

"This year’s financial results, which include an improved equity ratio from 62% to 74%, has highlighted the importance of a conservative approach to managing the co-operative’s balance sheet. While external factors throughout 2023, such as Cyclone Gabrielle and increasing farm input costs, put pressure on cashflow and profitability, equity levels remain robust."

He said there were signs fertiliser prices would maintain their stability through spring.

Ravensdown continued to invest in technologies and partnerships to bring future scale benefit to customers and shareholders, such as the sustained development of HawkEye, AgriZeroNZ for greenhouse gas reduction technologies and the new commercial venture arm Agnition.

The numbers

Revenue before rebates to shareholders: $977.5m (last year $922.4m)

Net profit from continuing operations before tax: $0.4m ($68.5m)

Net profit from continuing operations after tax: $2.9m ($57.3m)

Operating cashflow after rebates to shareholders: $59.2m (-$60.0m)

Equity ratio: 74% (62%).

