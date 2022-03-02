Reach out for help if you need it, trust leaders say

Jo Goodhew wants farmers to call for help if Covid-19 gets too much for them. PHOTO: CRL FILES

Stressed-out farmers are being told to pick up the phone if teams fall ill with the Omicron variant.

South Canterbury Rural Support Trust leaders are worried about the strain that Covid-19 will place on rural people when worker rosters cannot be filled if too many people get sick.

Covid-19 support manager Jo Goodhew said support volunteers were on standby to help rural people who were worried about feeding their livestock or even needing groceries dropped off when they were in isolation.

She said the labour shortage was one of many stress-points that was putting strain on farms.

"A lot of farmers are already under the pump and they are talking about all manners of things. I think it’s the adverse events, flooding, winds and as a nation we are anxious about our workforces and keeping the staff they’ve got, and worrying about loved ones overseas, plus the many conversations they are being asked to take part in.

"So we’ve got wellbeing packs out with people in the community and they will drop them off."

The Government set aside $400,000 last month to support primary producers with contingency planning and response plans for farmers or growers getting Covid-19.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced the funding would bolster the resources of rural support trusts and other organisations to help them respond to cases.

Mrs Goodhew said their rural support trust was weeks into planning for assisting rural people when Omicron entered the workforce.

She said farmers should have plans in place — even if they were in their heads — to help them get through self-isolation challenges and to allow for ever-changing scenarios.

"Farmers are good at sorting out problems, but sometimes they are isolated so if their workers can’t be there because they are isolating we really hope they will pick up the phone because there might be options out there such as pooling resources."

The trust has developed a pamphlet with key messages such as forming support groups with nearby family and friends.

Farmers and their teams are being advised to have two weeks’ worth of medication, veterinary supplies and other essential items for the self-isolation period.

She said farmers had told them they wanted to find ways to keep farming, but they often put their own care behind that of their livestock.

"Animals going hungry is the last thing they will want to happen, but they might be too unwell to go outside. If I have one concern it’s that they might not actively get the help they need and I hope it doesn’t come to that."