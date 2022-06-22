Record number seek funding

The Otago Regional Council is considering a record number of applications to its eco fund.

Council environmental implementation manager Andrea Howard said $470,000 was available in the fund and 53 applicants had asked for more than $1.1 million.

Applicants came from across Otago and included trusts, schools, community groups and catchment groups seeking funding for projects such as water quality, pest management, biodiversity and conservation.

"The diversity and spread of applications is great to see," she said.

The fund acted as an enabler for groups, both big and small, Ms Howard said, ‘‘meaning we can support community-led action and better environmental outcomes more equitably across the region."

A recommendation on the successful applicants is expected to be presented at a council meeting on June 29.