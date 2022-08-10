Reducing contaminant losses

A focus on contaminant hotspots is proving invaluable in helping a Southland catchment group better understand and manage farming practices and improve water quality.

Makarewa Headwaters Catchment Group chairwoman Alexis Wadworth said about 40 people attended a field day at the Otapiri & Lora Gorge Memorial Hall recently to learn about the results of the group’s Luci-Ag Project.

The project identifies nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment loss hotspots across the catchment.

Ravensdown Environmental staff were engaged by the group to model nitrogen and phosphorous and soil losses from the catchment to look at possible ways to reduce contaminant losses and better understand the dynamics around the losses.

Luci-Ag was based on geographic software which used readily available national data, supplemented by on-farm management data and knowledge.

The information gathered was used to develop spatially detailed maps and analysed specific to the property, so farmers could see nutrient hotspots on their farm maps.

Six farms were used in the modelling — five sheep and one dairy — and the results were extrapolated across the rest of the catchment using land information databases.

"It’s been a long journey to get here, and we are really pleased with the work that’s been done," she said.

"We’re really grateful to Thriving Southland, as this could not have happened without their funding and support."