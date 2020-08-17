Repairs in readiness for milestone

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Grant Geddes (left) and Jock Scott make repairs to the Blue Duck Hut on the Soldier’s Syndicate in preparation for next year’s celebration of 100 years of summer grazing relief the land has offered Maniototo farmers.

Each summer, generations of families have moved their sheep into the back country to remove the pressure from their downland properties, particularly in drought years.

Both Mr Scott and Mr Geddes’ families have had a long association with the land. Mr Scott’s great-grandfather was among those instrumental in securing grazing licences on the neighbouring Mt Ida Syndicate, which now operates on a grazing concession within the Oteake Conservation Park, and Mr Geddes’ father was an original returned serviceman within the Soldier’s Syndicate.

Mr Geddes’ family still maintains shares in the Mt Ida Syndicate while Mr Scott’s family is involved with both. Both men camped in the Blue Duck Hut while mustering ewes home before a new hut, dubbed the Soldier’s Hilton, was built in 1991. Mr Scott was also on the last trip with the mule train on the Soldier’s Syndicate before tracks opened up that country to replace the mules and packhorses.