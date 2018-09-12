Salmon hatchery technician wanted

Sanford salmon hatchery technician Andrew Vincent with a handful of salmon smolt at the company's Kaitangata hatchery. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Aquaculture and salmon husbandry, sounds exciting but what about working outdoors where you may have to work alongside dolphins, sharks or even kiwis?

One of the more unusual jobs to cross the Clutha Leader classifieds list recently was one by Sanford seeking a salmon hatchery assistant.

With visions of one maybe using a dogfish to round up the school and herd it through the pens out at Kaitangata, we went looking for what makes a hatchery assistant.

Salmon hatchery technician Andrew Vincent said it was a great lifestyle as long as you are prepared to work outside and don't mind hard work.

"You will be expected to look after water quality, fish husbandry, transportation of the smolt and security of the hatchery.

"You also get to travel with the young smolt that you have cultivated from roe (eggs) to 25g juvenile salmon when they are moved from Kaitangata down to the company's major king salmon fish farm at Big Glory Bay, Stewart Island." Mr Vincent said.

There, the fish were grown to four to five kilo king salmon which were when harvested and processed before being sent around the world.

Sanford general manager of aquaculture Ted Culley said the job required a person who had a passion for animals and an interest in the husbandry and care of fish.

"It's an exciting industry to be involved in and there are good opportunities for career advancement." Mr Culley said.

- John Cosgrove