Season challenging for beekeepers: report

Hive numbers are on a three-year slide as commercial beekeepers struggle with lower prices and rising production costs. Photo: Tim Cronshaw

Beekeepers are facing declining hive numbers and falling prices but have been lifting their honey yields.

The latest Apiculture Monitoring Data report released by the Ministry for Primary Industries shows this season has been challenging.

Beekeepers produced 22,000 tonnes of honey this year, the season ending in June, with the crop slightly below the five-year average of 22,500 tonnes but 7% higher than the estimate for the previous year.

The higher honey volume was a result of an improved yield, which averaged 30.1kg per hive, up from 25.3kg in 2021.

However, registered hives continue to fall.

After peaking at 918,000 in 2019, their numbers have dropped in the past three years. The 731,000 hives operating this season are down 10% on last year’s numbers. Since 2019, operators with 1000-3000 hives have fallen by nearly a third.

Apiculture NZ chief executive Karin Kos said this reflected a challenging business environment for commercial beekeepers where a fall in producer prices had been matched by rising production costs.

These pressures have failed to deter a wider interest among New Zealanders in taking up beekeeping. Registered beekeeping enterprises are up from last year because hobbyists are joining with five or fewer hives.

While commercial beekeepers are experiencing difficulties, the export revenue generated by the industry is still benefiting from increased awareness of New Zealand honey’s attributes, which took hold in the Covid-19 era. Honey export returns this year are 28% ahead of 2019.

Ms Kos said New Zealand had maintained the gains made during difficult trading conditions over the past year.

This should provide some encouragement to the industry, particularly as exporters were now able to travel freely and develop new markets, she said.

The return of international tourists should also result in sales increasing in the domestic market, she said.

