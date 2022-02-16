Seed exports good despite complications

Thomas Chin

Seed exports are holding up well, despite ongoing Covid-19 complications and shipping challenges.

More than 55,000 tonnes (equal to 2750 shipping containers) of high-quality specialty seed was sent to 70 international markets last year.

That was worth more than $236million, according to StatsNZ’s latest overseas trade numbers.

Export revenue was down 5% on the previous year, with the Netherlands taking 22% of seed exports by value, Australia 11%, Germany 10%, and the United States 8%.

Pasture seed exports, including ryegrass, fescue and clover exports, were worth $133million, vegetable seed, including radish, carrot, and beet, was valued at $96million and grain seed exports $6.5million.

Most of the seed is grown and harvested in Canterbury, mainly around Ashburton.

New Zealand Grain and Seed Trade Association general manager Thomas Chin said extra trade opportunities were created for exporters due to of extreme drought and flooding events in a range of seed-producing regions in the northern hemisphere during 2020.

"Our exporters have been able to keep and win new international customers because of a highly capable group of growers who are focused on supplying top quality product, which in turn delivers significant premiums," he said.