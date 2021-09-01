Settlement wishes to be canvassed

Lake Clearwater. Photo: Supplied

Stakeholders and the community will be consulted on their wishes and expectations for the future of the Lake Clearwater settlement and the surrounding area.

The increasing popularity of the scenic settlement has placed a number of stresses on the area and the lake has become increasingly contaminated by nitrates and minerals.

In December 2020 the Canterbury District Health Board issued a public health warning after blue-green algae was found at the lake and scientific studies have confirmed that its ecosystem is out of balance and at risk of ‘‘flipping’’ and unable to sustain life as it has historically.

Factors contributing to the poor condition of the lake are likely to be historical and current farming practices as well as a possible contribution from uncontained waste disposal, such as from long-drop toilet facilities in the hut settlement.

Since 2019 a working group of stakeholders, comprising local farmers, the Department of Conservation, Environment Canterbury (Ecan), Fish & Game, Land Information New Zealand and the Ashburton District Council (ADC), has met periodically to discuss issues and possible solutions.

At the last gathering Ecan advised that it intended testing for nutrient levels via bores within the hut settlement boundaries.

The ADC started an investigation in April into the number of long-drop toilets remaining at the settlement, which included a survey of hut-holders and physical inspection of sites.

A third of the 198 individual dwellings at Lake Clearwater have long-drop toilets.

All long drops must be physically decommissioned by the end of this year to comply with tighter lease conditions.

Conditions of occupying the land include facilities meeting standards set by the ADC.

