Sites showing signs of improved water quality

Southlanders deserve a pat on the back, as river quality trends released last week are improving.

The results released by Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (Lawa) show that for all rivers monitored for water quality in Southland over a 10-year period, more sites were improving than deteriorating.

Environment Southland water quality scientist Roger Hodson said the results were encouraging.

``If the trend continues in the same direction, we could look forward to seeing an improvement in the state of water quality and freshwater ecosystem health in the future. This, of course, depends on continuing this momentum and expanding work to improve water quality. Growth of and support for Environment Southland's water improvement work programme will be a key factor.''

Environment Southland regularly monitors water quality at 60 river and stream locations around Southland.

Trend analysis was led by Cawthorn Institute Freshwater group manager and ecologist Roger Young, who said the overall picture was encouraging.

``Looking back from 2016 at a decade of data, for every monitored parameter, more sites show evidence of improving water quality than degrading.''

``My hope is this could represent a turning point in New Zealand's river health story.''

``While this analysis gives us cause for optimism, water quality is just one indicator of river health and there is still more work to be done. While all parameters show there are more sites improving than degrading, there are still degrading sites for all parameters,'' Dr Young said.

The results are freely available on the Lawa website.

Water quality is affected by multiple factors such as rural and urban land use, erosion and climate.

The Lawa website connects New Zealanders with environmental data, so they can make informed decisions and be meaningfully engaged in solutions.

Lawa is collaboration between Environment Southland and New Zealand's other 15 regional and unitary councils, the Cawthron Institute, and the Ministry for the Environment.