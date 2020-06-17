Some improvements seen in freshwater policy

New freshwater rules announced by the Government have been changed to recognise the impracticality of some of the proposals initially raised, Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury provincial president David Clark says.

"Among them, a delay to dissolved inorganic nitrogen of one milligram, that was going to be economically destructive and had set a baseline that was in many cases better than nature.

"It was bad policy, it was a bad idea and has rightfully been excluded from the rules," he said.

The comments were Mr Clark’s initial reaction to new policies on the national direction for freshwater, which came out late last month and are "extraordinarily complicated".

"There is detail in the decision that we’re still trying to get through," Mr Clark said.

However an initial look indicated there were some improvements for farmers, such as "tweaks to stock exclusion" with minimum 3m setbacks, rather than the 5m initially proposed and the removal of the dissolved inorganic nitrogen (DIN) rate, which had been delayed due to scientific differences.

While it meant fences would not have to be removed, the reduction of excessive nitrogen use through a cap on synthetic fertiliser (190kg/N/ha/year) would affect many dairy farmers in Canterbury, he said.

Other policy changes, such as controlling poor practice in intensive winter grazing, waterway exclusions, for all dairy cattle and pigs, more than a metre wide were mostly already covered by the Canterbury Land and Water Plan, and dairy cattle being excluded from waterways were already in place.

Mr Clark said arable farmers might have seemingly received an exemption, but it was a "Claytons exemption" due to the nitrogen concentration rules needed for farm environment plans and catchment level reductions.

"What is of particular note in this set of regulations is that New Zealand farmers are the only farmers in the world to face a cap on inputs and regulations on outputs," he said.

"These rules herald the end of land development and conversion, and investment in production systems and I would expect that reduction in investment will be seen by businesses in provincial New Zealand."

He predicted production nationwide would decrease as farmers tried to reduce their nitrogen level rules, which in some cases, such as along the foothills, would need severe cuts to production levels.

"It’s potentially a 70% cutback in nitrogen loss in Mid Canterbury."



