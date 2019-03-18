PHOTO: ODT FILES

Prices eased for most categories at last week's South Island wool sale.

With a continuation of high volumes of high colour readings in fleece wool, exporters struggled to hold prices from previous sales. The offering was dominated by lamb's wool, which brought good competition across all micron categories, Roger Fuller, of CP Wool, said.

PGG Wrightson Wool's South Island sales team said crossbred fleece (35 micron and stronger) was down 3%-5%, less stylish wool most affected. Crossbred oddments were also down in the same range. Crossbred lambs wool was up to 2%-5% dearer and broader than 30.5 micron was most affected.

About 22% was passed in, after failing to reach grower reserves. The next sale is on March 21.

A range of prices. -

Ivybridge Ltd (Ranfurly), five bales three-quarter bred lambs, 26.7 micron, 78.2% yield, 661 greasy, 845 clean; The Gorge Pastoral Ltd (Oturehua), 30 bales Romney AA, 34.4 micron, 79.3% yield, 286 greasy, 361 clean; Glen Ayr Trust (Otago), 30 bales crossbred AA, 37.8 micron, 77.8% yield, 217 greasy, 279 clean; Kanuka Hill (Otago), 30 bales Romney AA, 38.7 micron, 79.1% yield, 224 greasy, 283 clean; Mt Dasher (North Otago), 23 bales Perendale, 35.2 micron, 82.8% yield, 275 greasy, 332 clean; Kuriwao Downs (Otago), 34 bales crossbred, 34.8 micron, 79.4% yield, 279 greasy, 351 clean; DR Landels (Otago), 37 bales crossbred second-shear, 36.3 micron, 78.9% yield, 242 greasy, 307 clean; Mt Albert Station (Otago), 23 bales crossbred lambs, 29.9 micron, 77.9% yield, 458 greasy, 588 clean; P Greenwood (Otago), six bales crossbred lambs, 28.9 micron, 80.1% yield, 496 greasy, 619 clean; Gladsmuir Ltd (Otago), 30 bales crossbred lambs, 29.5 micron, 80.2% yield, 494 greasy, 615 clean; Eweburn (Otago), five bales crossbred lambs, 28.4 micron, 78.4% yield, 524 greasy, 668 clean; GM Hurst (Otago), five bales crossbred lambs, 3.17 micron, 81.4% yield, 360 greasy, 442 clean; J Ironside Ltd (Palmerston), 23 bales Corriedale lambs, 24.6 micron, 70.5% yield, 919 greasy, 1303 clean.