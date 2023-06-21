Southern farmer wins communicator award

Southern dairy farmer Tangaroa Walker has been named the 2023 Agricultural Communicator of the Year.

He received the award from Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor at Fieldays in the Waikato last week.

The award recognises and honours individuals and groups that have made important contributions to the agricultural community by using their skills to effectively communicate issues, events and information relevant to the sector.

New Zealand Guild of Agricultural Journalists and Communicators president Neal Wallace said it was hard not to be impressed by Mr Walker and his life story.

"He’s a tireless advocate for the rural sector and a perfect example of what this award was set up to celebrate — using modern media to communicate a great message to a wide audience."