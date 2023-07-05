Stern Angus leading top price so far

The Fraser family saw bidding scale to $98,000 for Stern 21521 — a personal best price for their Stern Angus stud in South Canterbury. Lot 4 could yet be the highest priced two-year-old for the bull selling season, as there are only a few sales still to play out. Photo: Fraser Family

A South Canterbury Angus bull selling for $98,000 leads the nation for the top price so far this season.

Stern Angus stud co-owner James Fraser was in the yards preparing the rising two-year-old bulls for the auction ring and oblivious to the bidding duel going on for Lot 4.

By the time he poked his head up it was all over, with Keith Higgins from Oregon Angus at Wairarapa left with the final bid for Stern 21521 at the on-farm sale at Totara Valley late last month.

Mr Fraser said they were too busy making sure the sale was running smoothly to concentrate on the auction results.

"I’m out the back working and so I wasn’t really listening to it. I think there were multiple bidders for the bull until about $50,000 and then it was a duel between Keith Higgins and the underbidder to completion. We were confident that particular bull would attract some attention, but didn’t realise that he would make that sort of money."

Mr Higgins visited the stud operation to inspect Lot 4 before putting in his bids remotely.

"He was a beautifully put together bull, very deep bodied and wide-topped, with a great hindquarter on him and sound as a bell and good bone so he ticked all the boxes really," Mr Fraser said.

Stern Angus’ Lot 37 on the catalogue made the second highest price of $85,000 at the Fraser family’s on-farm bull sale at South Canterbury’s Totara Valley. That was shaded only by $98,000 for Lot 4. Photo: Fraser Family

"His data-set was strong and he wasn’t pushing out extreme at all. He was a robust animal that had a lot of commercial appeal and that’s the underlining target of all stud breeders, to have practical commercial cattle."

A crowd of 250 onlookers from the King Country to Southland caught the action.

The final bid surpassed the Fraser family’s previous best result of $64,000 a few years ago. Some distance still remains between it and the record Angus price of $155,000 set in the early 1990s for Atahua Legacy.

Mr Fraser, wife Fiona and son Robert run the stud with manager Donald Hay. They sold 90 bulls in a 99-strong catalogue for an average price of just under $11,300 and a gross overall result topping $1 million.

The Stern stud was founded in 1937 in Southland by Mr Fraser’s grandfather, Robert, and moved to Sterndale in 1942 under his father, Robin, with the latest Frasers taking over in 1992.

The Stern team thought the lineup might attract attention and was delighted with the overall sale result, Mr Fraser said.

Lot 37 also made an impressive $85,000, bought by Dean and Teresa Sherson from Black Ridge Angus Stud at Taumarunui.

Stern Angus co-owner Rob Fraser. Photo: Tim Cronshaw

The bull had been a "phenomenal" heifer mating bull they had used heavily in the stud, Mr Fraser said.

They prized themselves on the evenness of their lineup through the catalogue, he said.

"There were five stud bulls sold and 85 commercial bulls sold, including 33 bulls sold for between $4500 and $8000, which provides commercial buyers a full range of opportunity in the catalogue."

Mr Fraser was particularly pleased with the highest-priced commercial bull going for $23,000 to Matt McKenzie at Kelso in West Otago.

The Fraser family have yet to buy a bull this season and plan to re-invest sales revenue into the stud via new genetics, artificial insemination and embryo transfer programmes.

The nearest challenger to the high-selling Stern pair in the Angus breed was sold for $50,000 by Sudeley Angus owners Anna and Andrew Laing, based at Little River, who had a 47-out-of-50 bull clearance for an $11,946 average.

The Gisborne sales postponed for a week because of heavy rain end today.

