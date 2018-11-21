Supreme fleece hat-trick

Thrilled with his junior sheep judging win at the New Zealand Agricultural Show last week, is Will Stuart, of Tarras, (middle). Judge Mark Urquhart is on the left and judge Warren Russell, of Victoria, Australia, is on the right. Photo: Paterson Family

The three-day New Zealand Agricultural Show (formerly the Canterbury A&P Show) at Christchurch finished last Friday.

Several Otago people appeared on the winners' lists including the Paterson family, of the Armidale Merino Stud in Gimmerburn, which won the Supreme Champion Fleece title for their halfbred fleece. This is the third year in a row the stud has won the supreme fleece title at the show, with merino fleeces winning in 2016 and 2017.

Mr Paterson was delighted when the family's halfbred fleece was named Supreme Champion Fleece at the show last Wednesday.

Delighted by their family’s Armidale Merino Stud win at the New Zealand Agricultural Show last week, are (from left) Hugo Paterson (6) and Bede Paterson (4). Armidale Merino Stud won the Supreme Champion Fleece title for its half-bred fleece. Photo: Paterson Family.

He said it scored 97.5 points, and the merino fleece they also entered placed second in its class.

Will Stuart, of Tarras, won the junior sheep judging competition, and Janine Smith, of Patearoa, won the supreme champion Romney.