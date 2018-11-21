Supreme fleece hat-trick

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The three-day New Zealand Agricultural Show (formerly the Canterbury A&P Show) at Christchurch finished last Friday.
Several Otago people appeared on the winners' lists including the Paterson family, of the Armidale Merino Stud in Gimmerburn, which won the Supreme Champion Fleece title for their halfbred fleece. This is the third year in a row the stud has won the supreme fleece title at the show, with merino fleeces winning in 2016 and 2017.
Mr Paterson was delighted when the family's halfbred fleece was named Supreme Champion Fleece at the show last Wednesday.
He said it scored 97.5 points, and the merino fleece they also entered placed second in its class.
Will Stuart, of Tarras, won the junior sheep judging competition, and Janine Smith, of Patearoa, won the supreme champion Romney.