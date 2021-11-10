Taking frustration out of Overseer

‘

Southland independent farm consultant Mo Topham is a fan of online sustainability software OverseerFM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

‘Demystifying’’ OverseerFM for farmers is key to its successful use, Southland independent farm consultant Mo Topham says.

OverseerFM is online software which connects farmers to information enabling sustainable farms, which protect the environment.

‘‘In my job, the main use is for consent applications, farm environment plans and year-end budget updates,’’ Ms Topham, who specialises in preparing farm nutrient budgets and farm systems, said.

‘‘There can be frustrations among farmers in trying to understand how the model works. My job is to demystify that and explain why their numbers may go up or down, when we make changes.

‘‘If I can do that, it puts the farmer in control of the model and the outcome.’’

Making sure the modelling and numbers put in the system were correct was also critical, she said.

‘‘Unfortunately, sometimes the information entered into Overseer doesn’t reflect the farm system 100%. This can lead to distrust in the system as farmers may get different outcomes from different sources — one might say their farm is compliant and another may not.’’

A simple example of this is one modeller entering supplements as dry weight and another as wet weight.

It was important to understand how the tool worked and to input the information in the way that Overseer was asking for it, she said.

‘‘I always sit down with the farmer and go through everything. I come from a farming background and I understand farmers’ language and, if something doesn’t sound quite right, I’ll make sure I ask the right questions, so we input the right information.’’

Ms Topham formerly worked in event facilitation for DairyNZ and then as a farm systems consultant in the dairy industry before getting the opportunity to be mentored into nutrient budget, consent and compliance consulting.

‘‘I loved it and didn’t look back. I have been doing that for four years and using Overseer professionally for about five years.

‘‘But I was first introduced to the tool about 10 years ago, at university, where we used it for creating fertiliser plans.

‘‘The university work involved a cursory look at nitrogen leaching losses but now, when I use Overseer, the loss numbers are what’s significant for me.

‘‘For the consent applications, we are aiming to develop a robust future farm system that has a lower environmental impact than the current land use.’’