Talks, farm visit for winter cropping day

Dairy farmers are encouraged to bring their graziers with them when they attend DairyNZ’s Winter Cropping Big Day Out at the Mossburn Hall on October 6.

Regional leader Ollie Knowles said it was intended to run two sessions at the hall and then visit a dairy farm.

The first session looked at good farming practices, while the second was a panel discussion.

"It is from a real world perspective from leading farmers about adopting good farming practices.

"They are not too hard to apply on farm and at the end of the day make quite a bit of sense.

"We have found the value of peer-to-peer learnings is one of the best ways to encourage and implement change within community groups such as those specific to farmers."

The third session was a farm visit to look at strip tillage.