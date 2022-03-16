Technology reduces nitrogen use

Cust farmer Roscoe Taggart checks up on a crop with his dogs Pip, Sass and Rose. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Roscoe Taggart is embracing new technology as he looks to reduce his environmental footprint.

The Cust farmer has been trying out a new method for applying fertiliser, which has resulted in significant savings.

"I ordered 160 tonnes of fertiliser, based on what I had used in previous years, and we didn’t use it all. We’ve cut our fertiliser use by 28 tonnes," Mr Taggart says.

"I under-established how good it would be and the yields are on a par or potentially better."

Mr Taggart farms 730ha of mostly cropping with his father, Murray, at Cust.

He has been using GPS autosteer on his tractors, with a yield meter on the header to implement variable rate spreading of nitrogen fertiliser.

By sensing chlorophyll levels in the plants, Mr Taggart and his staff can pinpoint exactly where the nitrogen needs to be applied and how much.

"We used to use satellite technology and download satellite maps, but the cloud cover in Canterbury meant it wasn’t always reliable."

The new system uses the latest technology and imaging to adjust the spread as it goes.

"It hasn’t had any negative impacts. In some areas we actually put more fertiliser on.

"It takes out the guess work. It was an educated guess, of course, but now we’re not missing out any areas or applying more than we need."

Five years ago the Taggarts grew mostly wheat, barley, ryegrass and rape seed, as well as fattening lambs.

Now they grow about 20 different crops, with the variety of income sources allowing them to spread their risk.

Mr Taggart plans to adopt variable rate technologies right across the farm.

He is already using variable rate irrigation on one of his pivots and plans to convert the rest of his pivots, as it adjusts water applications to where it’s needed.

Variable rate phosphate and potassium will also be added to improve efficiencies.

"There’s going to be a lot more variable rates going round the farm and a lot more core soil sampling to just ascertain exactly where our nutrient levels are in our soil and to tailor the nutrients to exactly what’s required.

"We are trying to get it as precise as we possibly can."

Mr Taggart is participating in a Ministry for Primary Industries-funded trial, as part of work being carried out by the Waimakariri Landcare Trust.

"I like to be one of the first ones to try something new and if it works I can take it and run with it.

"And if it doesn’t, all I’ve lost is an acre for the season."

